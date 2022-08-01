Newstead Village residents benefiting from free home energy improvements

Gedling Borough Council is working with Nottingham Energy Partnership and E.ON to identify eligible properties in the borough and carry out any appropriate works.

More than £890,000 has been allocated to carry out the works, thanks to the Green Homes Local Authority delivery household retrofit scheme.

Households in Newstead and Netherfield with an energy performance certificate D to G, and an annual household income below £30,000, could be eligible for the free improvement works.

Residents in Newstead Village can start getting free energy upgrades from the council

Potential eligible households are being contacted directly by the council, but residents who think they may meet the criteria can contact Nottingham Energy Partnership by phone on 0115 9472207 or online here for more information.

More than 20 homes have already had worked completed to improve their energy efficiency, with more works planned for other properties over the coming months.

Door to door visits at potentially eligible households will also be carried out by council staff who will be wearing identification.

If you have any concerns following a visit please call 0115 9013972.

Coun John Clarke (Lab), council leader, said: “We’re working with local organisations to help improve the quality of life for our residents, and by carrying out home improvements like installing free insulation and solar panels, our residents will not only save money on their bills, but they will also be helping to reduce their carbon footprint.

I’d like to thank E.ON and Nottingham Energy Partnership for working with us to bring these upgrades to our residents”

Mark Kirkwood, Green Grant CJS programme manager said: “The Green Grants scheme for Gedling residents is a lifeline to households directly affected by the energy crisis.

"These home energy improvements will improve energy efficiency and cut fuel bills by hundreds of pounds.

Sarah Farmer, director of Residential Solutions at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes is not only key to meeting the nation’s net zero targets, it can also dramatically improve people’s living conditions by helping to make their homes warmer and reduce their energy use.