Find the perfect gift for a loved one at Skegby Valentine's Fair

Visitors will love the chance to find gifts and support animals at a special Valentine's Fair in Skegby.

By Laura GouldenContributor
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 5:45pm

North Notts Cat Rescue is holding a fundraising Valentine’s Fair at Triple S Snooker & Social Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby, on Sunday, February 12, from noon-4pm.

A spokeswoman said: “We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products; women’s fashion and jewellery; wax melts; crystals; flower arrangements; and body and skincare stalls. We will also have a face painter in attendance.”

“A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.”

The event is at Skegby's Triple S Snooker & Social Club.
See fb.com/events/s/valentines-fair/1191994408078669

