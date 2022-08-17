Fire crews from Hucknall help tackle huge field blaze
Fire crews from Hucknall were among those called to a grassland fire covering 1,000 square metres between Mansfield and Blidworth.
By Phoebe Cox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:15 am
Ellie Watson, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called at 2pm (on Tuesday, August 16) to a fire in the open, by Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield – adjacent to the A617 through Rainworth.
”Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall attended and tackled 1,000 square metres of grass and undergrowth on fire
“Two flexi-packs, two hose-reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire.”