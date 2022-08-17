News you can trust since 1904

Fire crews from Hucknall help tackle huge field blaze

Fire crews from Hucknall were among those called to a grassland fire covering 1,000 square metres between Mansfield and Blidworth.

By Phoebe Cox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:15 am

Ellie Watson, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called at 2pm (on Tuesday, August 16) to a fire in the open, by Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield – adjacent to the A617 through Rainworth.

”Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall attended and tackled 1,000 square metres of grass and undergrowth on fire

Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall were on the scene.

“Two flexi-packs, two hose-reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire.”

