Flying Scotsman UK tour dates revealed for 2018

The world’s most famous steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman is going on tour around the UK this year.

The much-loved steam engine has under gone a ten-year £4.2m restoration and next month will be the start of the tour which will take it all over the country.

Its first public outing will be on static display at Rawtenstall Station, near Bury on March 10 and 11 on the East Lancashire Railway with dates conitnuing all the way through until October.

The record-breaking engine will be embarking on railway tours taking in locations in Scotland, the Lake District, the Chiltern Hills, the North Downs and the Yorkshire countryside.

The National Railway Museum, in Yorkshire, which owns the locomotive has signed a six-year contract with engineering firm Riley & Son Ltd to operate and maintain locomotive no. 60103 Flying Scotsman.

Jim Lowe, Head of Operations at the National Railway Museum, said: Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

A Flying Scotsman spokesman said: “While we understand interest in Flying Scotsman will be extremely high, we urge those wishing to view it on its tour dates to do so from a safe vantage point.

“It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway, particularly when it is on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will also be running.”

