‘Flying skips’ in Hucknall this morning for Big Ashfield Spring Clean

The Big Ashfield Spring Clean reached Hucknall this week, giving households a good opportunity to have a clearout and dispose of extra waste in an effort to keep the community tidy.

‘Flying skips’ are in operation this morning, March 2, until 10.45am, on Christchurch Road, Kenbrook Road, and Derbyshire Lane.

From 11am to 12.15pm, the skips will be stationed at Beauvale Court, Bernard Avenue, and George Street.

The skips can take bags of household waste and small furniture, but not electrical items.

For full details, see www.ashfield.gov.uk/springclean.