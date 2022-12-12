Following the death of three boys in Solihull -- Nottinghamshire rescue service pays respects and urges community to stay safe this winter
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have paid their respects to the victims and emergency services in Solihull – after three young boys tragically passed away in a frozen lake, with a fourth child in hospital.
Three boys have died after falling through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, police have confirmed.
The boys aged eight, 10 and 11 were three of four children left fighting for their lives in hospital after the tragic incident at Babbs Mill Lake in Kinghurst on Sunday (December 11) afternoon.
Three of them later died.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident, and the firefighters and emergency services responding.”
The service have re-released open water warnings following the incident.
The advice outlines how to avoid danger near frozen and open waters;
Don’t wander too near the edge, icy or wet conditions could cause you to slip and fall in. Don't be tempted to test the thickness of the ice; it's easy to slip from the bank and fall through into the freezing water. Make sure your children understand how dangerous it is to play on ice. Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice themselves. Dog owners should ensure they keep their pets on a lead, so they are not at risk of falling in.
The service said people should never enter open water to save somebody else and instead – always call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance.
Check the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service website at notts-fire.gov.uk/community/outdoor-safety/water-safety/ for additional information and advice.