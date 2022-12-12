Three boys have died after falling through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, police have confirmed.

Three of them later died.

Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling through an icy lake on Sunday, December 12.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident, and the firefighters and emergency services responding.”

The service have re-released open water warnings following the incident.

The advice outlines how to avoid danger near frozen and open waters;

Don’t wander too near the edge, icy or wet conditions could cause you to slip and fall in. Don't be tempted to test the thickness of the ice; it's easy to slip from the bank and fall through into the freezing water. Make sure your children understand how dangerous it is to play on ice. Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice themselves. Dog owners should ensure they keep their pets on a lead, so they are not at risk of falling in.

The service said people should never enter open water to save somebody else and instead – always call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance.

