Fundraising page launched for the children of murdered Hucknall woman

A fundraising page has been launched in honour of a “much loved” mum-of-three who was tragically murdered at her home.

Donations are pouring in for the daughters of 30-year-old Faye Caliman, who was found with stab wounds at Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, on Monday, April 30.

She was treated for her injuries by paramedics but died at the scene.

Her husband Marian Caliman, 32, was arrested and later appeared in court charged with her murder. A trial is set to take place in November.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by best friend Kayleigh Ellis, who said Faye was “like a sister to her”.

It has so far raised more than £3,400 of its £4,000 target, with dozens paying tribute to the “beautiful and smiley” young woman.

Kayleigh said: “Faye had her life taken away from her at a very young age.

“She leaves behind three beautiful little girls who she was totally devoted to, who will sadly never see their mummy again.

“The support and donations have been on a huge scale and I honestly cannot thank you all enough, so I’d like this fundraiser to raise as much as possible for Faye’s girls.

“It won’t bring their mummy back, but they are going to need all the help they can get- this will help her family do this.”

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/5hkcti0