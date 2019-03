Police are concerned for the safety of a man who is missing from Bulwell.

Darryl Munday, 40, was reported missing at around 11.20am today.

It is believed he may be in the Bulwell area.

Darryl is white, of stocky build and around 5ft 10in tall. He is described as having blue eyes, fair hair and a big beard. It is not known what clothing he is wearing.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 284 of March 17.