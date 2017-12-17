Have you seen missing Nottinghamshire 14-year-old?

Officers are concerned with the whereabouts of Nottinghamshire teenager Precious Harris.

She was last seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday (December 16) near the Victoria Centre, Nottingham.

It is belived she may be in the Radford area.

Precious is described as 5ft 7ins tall with black hair tied up in a bunch.

She also has a piercing in her top lip.

She ws last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black skinny jeans, black T shirt and a black coat with a gold zip.

If you have any information or have seen Precious, please call 101 quoting incident number 838 of 16 December 2017.