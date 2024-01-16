Heron Foods hungry for growth in Nottingham with new store

Some 24 jobs have been created in the Bulwell area of Nottingham with the opening of a new Heron Foods supermarket.

The shop, at 209 Highbury Road, will be the value retailer's 13th outlet in Nottingham, further cementing its reputation as a community favourite.

Heron Foods will offer a wide range of chilled, ambient and frozen food products from the new Bulwell store - the latest of the retailer's 331 shops throughout the North and Midlands.

A spokesperson from Heron Foods, said: "We are thrilled to have opened on the 5th December, Heron Foods stores add to the local community so we’re delighted to have opened a store in Bulwell, and welcome customers through the doors ongoing. "

NG Chartered Surveyors, the property people, acted on behalf of a private landlord client on the deal.

Charlotte Steggles, Associate Director at NG, said: "This deal is great news for Bulwell and shows that the High Street is very much alive and kicking in Nottingham.

"NG is passionate about our city centres - but we also realise that there is a thriving retail sector in the suburbs, where neighbourhood retail continues to provide a vital link for the communities it serves.

