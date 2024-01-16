News you can trust since 1904
Heron Foods hungry for growth in Nottingham with new store

Some 24 jobs have been created in the Bulwell area of Nottingham with the opening of a new Heron Foods supermarket.
By Laura JonesContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
The shop, at 209 Highbury Road, will be the value retailer's 13th outlet in Nottingham, further cementing its reputation as a community favourite.

Heron Foods will offer a wide range of chilled, ambient and frozen food products from the new Bulwell store - the latest of the retailer's 331 shops throughout the North and Midlands.

A spokesperson from Heron Foods, said: "We are thrilled to have opened on the 5th December, Heron Foods stores add to the local community so we’re delighted to have opened a store in Bulwell, and welcome customers through the doors ongoing. "

Charlotte Steggles of NG and Nicola Lewis of HeronCharlotte Steggles of NG and Nicola Lewis of Heron
NG Chartered Surveyors, the property people, acted on behalf of a private landlord client on the deal.

Charlotte Steggles, Associate Director at NG, said: "This deal is great news for Bulwell and shows that the High Street is very much alive and kicking in Nottingham.

"NG is passionate about our city centres - but we also realise that there is a thriving retail sector in the suburbs, where neighbourhood retail continues to provide a vital link for the communities it serves.

"We wish Heron Foods well with their new store. Whether you have a standalone asset on the High Street, or if it's part of a wider shopping or leisure destination, NG can help you maximise your investment, so please do get in touch on 07954 996 197 or at [email protected]."

