Home will be where the art is on Papplewick Green estate

Hucknall’s new Papplewick Green estate has been chosen for an inspiring public art project and local people are coming forward with ideas for commissions.

Award-winning artists Hilary Cartmel and Michael Johnson will work on the suggested themes with schools actively involved.

Funding for the initiative has been secured as part of a planning agreement for the estate.

Some of the artworks will highlight the area’s agricultural history, its wildlife and former hosiery mills on the nearby River Leen.

Hilary said: “The purpose of the artworks is to foster and promote a sense of place on the estate and help build up a strong community spirit there.”

The public have asked for a large landmark sculpture to be located at the centre of the Urban Square, near the Co-op store, and for smaller artworks to be scattered on public open space around Papplewick Green.

Hucknall North District Councillor John Wilmott said: “This is a great opportunity for the residents of the area to have a say in what art work is to be provided for the area”.

A series of workshops, community events and family activities have been organised in the countdown to an exhibition of the final proposals in April. The artworks will then be created and installed in October.

At one of the promotional events, held in the new football pavilion on the Green still to be officially opened, visitors were invited to make a hands-on contribution. They produced drawings of their hands to be incorporated into one of the artworks.