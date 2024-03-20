Homebuilder charges ahead in Hucknall in deal with electric vehicle charger provider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With these advancements, homeowners will be able to keep their emissions lower while potentially saving up to a thousand pounds on their yearly travel expenses.

The Ohme ePod EV charger features dynamic smart charging technology that is able to connect with the national grid in real-time.

The chargers then automatically adjust their charging so that drivers can take advantage of low-price charging times via smart electricity tariffs.

Ohme ePod Chargers are being installed on all new plots at Sandlands Park

They can also automatically charge when the highest levels of renewable energy are available, helping energy providers balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid.

Among these new measures are higher levels of insulation through-out the property, the use of aircrete blocks for better heat retention, thermal bridging technology, energy-efficient lamps, efficient decentralised extractor fans, and air-source heat-pumps.

David Watson, chief executive at Ohme, said: “This agreement with Harron Homes for its new development at Sandlands Park underlines Ohme’s commitment to the built environment marketplace.

"This link between Harron Homes and Ohme is a great collaboration and an important step towards a low-carbon future.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, added: “At Harron, we design our homes with the customer in mind, utilising modern technology to make the home more energy efficient.

“The Ohme ePod charger ports are ahead of the curve in utilising the smart electricity tariffs to fine-tune charging times.

"Their potential to save customers money on their everyday running costs is an impressive benefit which we are proud to introduce to our residents.

“At the same time, we want to make it easy for customers to make the switch to electric vehicles.

“By installing these chargers, we’re putting homebuyers at a significant advantage ahead of future government legislation.”

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group and Hyundai in the UK, and it was named Fast Track Company of the Year in the 2023 UK Green Business Awards, as well as Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring.

It was recently named by outside investors as a ‘gigacorn’ – a company that has the potential to get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.