Hucknall Care Home Celebrates 5 Years of Excellence In Dementia Care

Since opening its doors on 8th April 2019, Buddleia House has remained committed to providing compassionate, person-centred care that enhances the quality of life for residents. Buddleia House on Croft Avenue, Hucknall, has become a beacon of praise in the field of dementia care. Through its meaningful activities and supportive environment, the dedicated team has helped residents thrive and maintain their sense of identity and purpose.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary," said Rachel Squire, Registered Home Manager. "Over the past five years, we have had the privilege of boosting the self-esteem of our residents and providing them with fulfilment. It has been incredibly rewarding to witness the positive impact of our care on their lives."

"As we mark this significant milestone, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff members for their support and commitment," added Rachel. "We look forward to continuing our mission of enriching the lives of those we serve and building on the legacy of excellence that defines Buddleia House and the Milford Care group."

Councillor Dale Grounds celebrated with the staff and residents of Buddleia House

The care home is a part of the Milford Care group and is renowned in the area for having a unique environment tailored to those living with dementia. Buddleia House is carefully designed to encourage engagement and invites residents to enjoy a pint at the pub, a game of bowls, pot plants in the greenhouse, feed the birds or tuck into treats from the sweet shop.

The Hucknall home focuses on person-centred care, which is called the Montessori way of life, and has seen success in Australia and Canada. It allows residents to live as independently as possible and have a place in their community to thrive.

Milford Care has six care homes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC. It specialises in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and daycare.