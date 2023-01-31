The residents collected two large bags of litter around Farley’s Lane and enjoyed spending time in the winter sun, getting some fresh air and making a noticeable difference to the area.

Hazelgrove care home specialises in the Montessori approach to care which enables individuals to live as independently as possible and continue to thrive in a supported setting.

This particular activity, similar to the others run by Hazelgrove, gave residents a chance to contribute and feel part of the community.

Hazelgrove residents took time to clean up the environment.

One long-standing resident said: “The project was good and I enjoyed working together with residents and staff. It was nice to go outside in the cold and fresh air all wrapped up. To see the litter and to be able to do something about it made me feel needed. Even those of us in wheelchairs were able to help.”

Camelia Bran, registered home manager, said: “At Hazelgrove, we believe it is our collective responsibility to preserve and tend to the world in which we all live. We all like to keep our environment clean and getting the residents involved with that is important. They loved knowing they were making a difference to our surroundings, and have started planning our next clean up day.”

Hazelgrove specialises in nursing care, residential care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.

It is also a part of the Milford Care group which has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘outstanding’ from the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.

Other Milford Care homes include Spencer Grove in Belper (outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (good), The Meadows in Alfreton (good), are within the Derbyshire area, and Hazelgrove (good) and Buddleia House (good).

All the homes boast high social interaction, as well as homely surroundings and an appealing selection of facilities, suitable for every resident.