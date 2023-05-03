Hucknall child wins Rolls-Royce treatment in royal artwork competition

Family funeral firm, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, gifted a royal experience like no other to the winner of its Travel like His Majesty competition, which asked primary school-aged children from across the region to create their best crown drawings and designs.

The contest was launched in honour of King Charles III's coronation and saw more than 50 beautiful entries submitted from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner was determined by the highest number of likes on the company’s Facebook page, with Aurora Rovetto, from Hucknall, winning the competition and with it the once-in-a-lifetime Rolls-Royce experience.

Aurora and a friend get picked up in style.

She was picked up in a silver Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, taken with friends to a bowling alley and dropped off back at home in the regal vehicle too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Lymn Rose, AW Lymn managing director, congratulated all the talented and budding young artists who had entered the competition, saying the creations had brought smiles to faces all around the business.

He said: "We have been delighted by the fantastic entries for our competition and have really enjoyed joining in with our local communities’ enthusiasm as excitement for the coronation mounts.

Arriving at the bowling alley.

“There were lots of fantastic entries, but we are incredibly pleased that Aurora and her friends have had the chance to experience this unique opportunity. Congratulations again to Aurora on her fantastic winning entry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Rovetto, Aurora’s mum, said: “Aurora is over the moon that her crown creation won the prize and was super excited to be sharing the experience with her family. Everyone was delighted for her, so thank you to all who liked/shared her crown.”

AW Lymn operates 27 funeral homes throughout the region, including on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield, Welbeck Road in Mansfield Woodhouse and Sherwood Drive in Ollerton, as well as Southwell Road East in Rainworth, Patchwork Row in Shirebrook and Station Road, Sutton, alongside Main Street, Bulwell, and Portland Road, Hucknall.

Aurora and her family and friends get in the coronation spirit.

Aurora tries the Rolls-Royce for size.

Advertisement

Advertisement