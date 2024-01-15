Hucknall chimney blaze leads to fire service warning to sweep chinmeys regularly

As temperatures drop, firefighters have urged people to ensure they keep their chimneys clean and swept regularly following a blaze in Hucknall.

Firefighters from Carlton and Eastwood were called to the fire on Watnall Road at 9.35am on Monday, Janaury 15.

The fire was extinguished using chimney rods and small tools.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The chimney was heavily logged with debris.