Hucknall Church wants to give back to their community
Hucknall United Reformed Church are asking their local community of Broomhill Road and Butlers Hill for suggestions of how they can help.
The Church has been part of the Hucknall community for 130 years and has over those years been a valuable part of the local community.
And now we want to discover what the Broomhill Road and Butlers Hill community want to see happen in their area.
With backing from Ashfield Voluntary Action the Church wants to give back to their area and make a difference for those who would like Broomhill Road and Butlers Hill be a place to be proud of.
The Church is hosting a "Come and Chat To Us" event on Saturday 30th September between 1pm and 3pm. Where you can meet us and share some refreshments as well.