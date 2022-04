Crews from Hucknall, West Bridgford and two from Stockhill attended the blaze on Saturday, April 23 and nearby residents were warned to keep their windows and doors shut because of smoke.

The crews used water and other wildfire fighting equipment to extinguish the fire, including beaters, rakes and shovels.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “This was a fire in the open and an investigation is underway into the cause.”