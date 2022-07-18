Hucknall firefighters among crews attacked with golf balls while tackling nature reserve blaze

Crews spent more than three hours tackling the blaze after being called out around 7pm on Friday July 15.

However a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that, while battling the flames crews were attacked with golf balls

Andy Macey, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service area manager, said:

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Oak Tree Nature Reserve were attacked with golf balls. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Facebook

"Attacks on our crews as they go about their job are completely unacceptable and we will be working with our police colleagues to identify those responsible.

"I ask anyone with information to come forward to the police."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting incident 0713_15072022.

The Hucknall crew was among seven fire engines and two waters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire who were in attendance during the fire – which is believed to be have been the result of an arson attack.

Mr Macey continued: "Deliberate fires put lives at risk and take our fire engines away from dealing with other life-threatening incidents.