Hucknall firefighters among crews who tackled huge Mansfield blaze

Hucknall firefighters were among around 100 from crews across the county who tackled a huge fire at a Mansfield factory over the weekend.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:47 GMT

Firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road.

Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off as crews battled the inferno.

People have now been allowed back into their homes but the fire service is warning nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut as the damping down process continues.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the damping down is completed.

Crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, who along with Hucknall were in attendance along with crews from, Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields, have shared dramatic images from the blaze.

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield has been burning through the night.

1. Flames through the roof

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield has been burning through the night.

Bricks are strewn across the road after a wall collapsed.

2. Collapsed

Bricks are strewn across the road after a wall collapsed.

Walls and the roof have collapsed on this Savanna Rags building as the fire continues to rage.

3. Burning

Walls and the roof have collapsed on this Savanna Rags building as the fire continues to rage.

An aerial ladder platform has been in use as part of the firefighting operation.

4. Firefighting operation

An aerial ladder platform has been in use as part of the firefighting operation.

