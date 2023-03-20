Hucknall firefighters among crews who tackled huge Mansfield blaze
Hucknall firefighters were among around 100 from crews across the county who tackled a huge fire at a Mansfield factory over the weekend.
Firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road.
Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off as crews battled the inferno.
People have now been allowed back into their homes but the fire service is warning nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut as the damping down process continues.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the damping down is completed.
Crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, who along with Hucknall were in attendance along with crews from, Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields, have shared dramatic images from the blaze.