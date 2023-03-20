Hucknall firefighters were among around 100 from crews across the county who tackled a huge fire at a Mansfield factory over the weekend.

Firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road.

Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off as crews battled the inferno.

People have now been allowed back into their homes but the fire service is warning nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut as the damping down process continues.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the damping down is completed.

Crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, who along with Hucknall were in attendance along with crews from, Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields, have shared dramatic images from the blaze.

1 . Flames through the roof The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield has been burning through the night. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

2 . Collapsed Bricks are strewn across the road after a wall collapsed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

3 . Burning Walls and the roof have collapsed on this Savanna Rags building as the fire continues to rage. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

4 . Firefighting operation An aerial ladder platform has been in use as part of the firefighting operation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales