A Kirkby man has been sent to crown court to face a cocaine dealing charge.

Shane Thomas-Shaw, 24, of Mayfield Street, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

It is alleged he was found with a quantity of the class A drug, as well as cash, at an address in Sutton, on March 10.

He was granted unconditional bail until January 11, to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.