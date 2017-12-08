LETTER: Award - we should be proud

I want to congratulate Hucknall South constituent Damian Darby for his hard work on campaigning for equal rights and speaking out against the outrageous homophobia and recently winning the TUC Mary MacArthur highly commended award for equalities. It was based on the national campaign he helped create: “love is love stop the killings” to raise awareness and add pressure to make the government act on the atrocities in Chechnya.

It was also won for organising a protest in April for the same thing when the reports were initially coming in.

A huge well done to Damian who the whole of Hucknall should be proud of.

Councillor Lauren Mitchell

Hucknall South Ward