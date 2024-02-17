LOVE IS IN THE AIR, LOCAL CARE HOME CELEBRATES VALENTINE’S DAY

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barchester Hall Park Care Home, in Bulwell, was filled with flowers, cards and sweets in celebration of St Valentine’s Day.

Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by creating heart-shaped decorations to decorate the home and gifting each other home-made Valentines cards and in the afternoon they enjoyed singing along to love songs with entertainer Dee Whitehead.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

David and Gail

David Hough, a resident at Hall Park Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities. I was really enjoyed making Valentine’s cards, which I gave to my good friend Gail, who works in domestic here at the home. Gail is great, she deserves to get a card for all the hard work she does and she still finds the time to sit and talk with me and I fully enjoyed hearing Dee sing, she has such a beautiful voice and she gets everyone to sing along with her, which gets everyone in good spirits.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.