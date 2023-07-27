News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Man dies after his plane crashed in Nottinghamshire field

A man has died after a plane crashed into a field in Nottinghamshire
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all called to the incident, which happened yesterday, July 26, at about 12.20pm.

One person, a man aged in his 70s, sadly died in the crash. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

There was not believed to be anyone else on board the aircraft.

It happened near Darlton in BassetlawIt happened near Darlton in Bassetlaw
It happened near Darlton in Bassetlaw
Most Popular

A full investigation is under way led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The incident happened near Dalton, between Tuxford and Rampton in Bassetlaw.

Read More
Tributes paid to Rainworth schoolgirl who has passed away after battling rare ki...

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Nottinghamshire Fire Service tweeted: “We were called to a light aircraft crash in Darlton yesterday, at 12.23pm.”

Area Manager Bryn Coleman said “it is with our deepest regrets that we can confirm the pilot, a man in his 70s, died at the scene."

Related topics:NottinghamshireEast Midlands Ambulance Service