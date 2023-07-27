Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all called to the incident, which happened yesterday, July 26, at about 12.20pm.

One person, a man aged in his 70s, sadly died in the crash. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

There was not believed to be anyone else on board the aircraft.

It happened near Darlton in Bassetlaw

A full investigation is under way led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The incident happened near Dalton, between Tuxford and Rampton in Bassetlaw.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Nottinghamshire Fire Service tweeted: “We were called to a light aircraft crash in Darlton yesterday, at 12.23pm.”