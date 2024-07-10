Man in hospital after fire at Hucknall property
Firefighters from Hucknall, Eastwood and Stockhill were called to the blaze at the property on Watnall Road at around 8pm on Monday, July 9.
The road was closed while firefghters tackled the blaze, with police and ambulances also in attendance.
One man was reportedly rescued from the scene and taken to hospital where he remains.
At the time, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) posted on X: “We are currently dealing with a serious house fire on Watnall Road in Hucknall.
"The road is closed and we are advising people to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.”
A couple of hours later, NFRS posted: “Crews have now left the scene and the road has reopened.
"A fire investigation is scheduled to take place in the morning.”
That joint investigation, by the police and fire service, remains ongoing at this time.
