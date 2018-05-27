Mansfield reveller carrying cocaine, crack, ecstasy and ketamine for festival was searched... after failing to put car lights on

A Mansfield man who bought cocaine, crack, ecstasy and ketamine for a festival was stopped by police while drink driving on a “stupid night out”, magistrates heard.

Bradley Middlecoop’s car was stopped because his lights weren’t on, at 12.50am, on May 6, on Westdale Road.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A search revealed the drugs on his person and in the car.

“He told police he had been drinking at home and went to see a friend in town,” said prosecutor Simon Rowe.

“He planned to split the drugs between him and his friends. He said they were going to a festival at the weekend.”

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said the self-employed joiner had no previous convictions.

“He is not a regular user,” she said. “His parents have not been impressed by any of his behaviour and he has felt their wrath at home.

“It seems that one night of foolishness has cost him a lot.”

Middlecoop, 24, of Scotswood Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving with no insurance, and possession of three Class A drugs and the Class B drug ketamine, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce it by 137 days, if completed by May 2019.

He was fined £369 for the motoring offences, and was ordered to pay a £36 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also fined £750 for possession of the Class A drugs, bringing his court bill to £1,240.

Chair Diane Thorpe told him: “That sounds like a stupid night out. I think your parents will hang their heads in shame, and hopefully, so will you.”