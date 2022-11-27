Disagreements over the nature of the proposals are continuing as the service edges nearer the conclusion of the survey.

NFRS could reduce its fire crew cover at three stations – West Bridgford Fire Station would have no crew on duty at all at night, and London Road and Stockhill stations would lose one fire engine each – but restore Ashfield station in Kirkby to 24-hour cover.

Advertisement

The consultation on the changes, which would save £2 million, closes in four weeks.

Ashfield Council members are backing plans for the return of whole-time cover at Ashfield Fire Station.

Coun Michael Payne, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority chairman, told Nottinghamshire Council that, as of November 23, 1,251 completed questionnaires had been submitted.

He said: “Once the consultation closes, analysis will be completed and reported to the authority.”

Advertisement

An ongoing row has also seen Labour councillors arguing the cuts are a result of Conservative austerity, but Conservatives saying the cuts are being proposed by Labour, which runs the fire authority.

Advertisement

Labour’s Coun Payne said: “Decisions about fire service cover are the result of an evidence-based risk assessment, not political choices.

“The conservatives in Rushcliffe have been distributing a flyer titled ‘Labour are trying to cut our fire service’. It’s a better work of fiction than Harry Potter and the characters are even worse.”

Advertisement

He said NFRS is the seventh worst fire service in the country in terms of cuts.

He said: “If they don’t agree with cuts, my question to Nottinghamshire Tory MPs is simple, why did you vote for them?

Advertisement

“In recent years, NFRS has been able to set a balanced budget, but it is now anticipating a shortfall in funding in the region of £3m in 2023/24. This is as a result of Conservative cuts, spiralling inflation and the impact of pay awards not being matched by funding increases from this government.

“Our fire service has been rated good and that’s thanks to the outstanding staff, but we are being held back from doing so much more.”

Advertisement