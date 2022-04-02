Motorcyclist dies after being involved in serious crash on A38 in Ashfield

The 40-year-old man was riding along the A38 Alfreton Road at around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 29 when he was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment but sadly passed away on Thursday, March 31 with his family at his side.

A woman in her 20s was also injured and remains in hospital.

The man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre but sadly died of his injuries

The collision occurred on the west-bound carriageway of the A38 near Costa Coffee and Shell petrol stations.

Officers investigating what happened are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Sadly, a man has now lost his life as a result of what happened on Tuesday morning.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are still seeking additional witnesses to what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident.”