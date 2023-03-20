News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 minute ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Mum's the word at Bulwell's Hall Park care home

Residents at Bulwell’s Hall Park care home celebrated Mother’s Day with visits and video calls from family members near and far.

By Alphy GeorgeContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT

The home was decorated with fresh flowers and bunting for the occasion and staff arranged a party, live entertainment, flowers for every resident, music and games.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We had a really lovely day. It was so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away.

“Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Mothers Day celebrations at Hall Park.
Mothers Day celebrations at Hall Park.
Mothers Day celebrations at Hall Park.
Most Popular
Read More
Bulwell man’s violent texts to ex-partner led police to evidence of his drug dea...

One resident said: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

Mothers Day at Hall Park
Mothers Day at Hall Park
Mothers Day at Hall Park
ResidentsBulwell