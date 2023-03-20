The home was decorated with fresh flowers and bunting for the occasion and staff arranged a party, live entertainment, flowers for every resident, music and games.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We had a really lovely day. It was so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Mothers Day celebrations at Hall Park.

One resident said: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement