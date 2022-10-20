Wednesday was marked by chaos in Westminster, with Suella Braverman replaced as Home Secretary by Grant Shapps.

This was followed by a vote on fracking, seen by many as a ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss's doomed ledership.

There were reports of manhandling and bullying in the voting lobby, although these have been denied by Government ministers.

Since the vote, Ms Truss has now stepped down as Prime Minister and Conservative party leader after just 44 days in office.

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, voted against the motion, alongside the vast majority of his Conservative colleagues, as it was defeated 326-230.

Coun Bradley, who celebrated the Conservative-led fracking ban in 2019, when challenged on his vote, said: “Where fracking was considered previously in Mansfield, near Warsop, the levels of seismic activity were already at a scale, because of the pits, where levels were too high for fracking to be considered anyway. So, that’s that. Not happening.”

Voting against the motion were 322 Tory MPs and two DUP MPs.

Meanwhile, 167 Labour MPs, 33 SNP MPs, seven Independent MPs, 14 Lib Dem MPs, two SDLP MPs, one Alliance MP, three Plaid Cymru MPs, one Green Party MP and one Alba Party MP voted for it.

There were also 82 who abstained or did not vote – 27 Labour MPs, 31 Tory MPs, 11 SNP MPs, six Independent MPs, six DUP MPs and one Alba Party MP.

The vote counts do not include the four MPs who acted as tellers, the seven Sinn Féin MPs who do not take their seats, the Speaker or the three Deputy Speakers.

Conservatives Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and Broxtowe MP Darren Henry all voted with the Government, against the motion.