The annual global recycling initiative, now in its sixth year, encourages us to look at rubbish in a different light and promote the re-use of old or pre-loved items across the globe in order to combat unnecessary landfill.

Thanks to a recent report, compiled by the Victoria Centre team, shoppers can see the shopping centre’s retailers recycled, on average, 41 per cent of materials between September 2022 and February 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January 2023, the centre also saw 100 per cent of its waste diverted away from landfill.

Victoria Centre Nottingham.

The remaining waste not recycled is sent to Enviroenergy in Nottingham to be incinerated. Heat generated from the incineration process provides 180,000 megawatts of high-pressure steam that, in turn, provides heating and/or power to about 4,700 homes locally.

Bosses at the centre say they hope to do even more this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an ongoing effort to help the city become carbon neutral by 2028, the centre continues to play its part in encouraging the shoppers of Nottingham, and its retailers, to recycle responsibly and lead a more sustainable lifestyle.

Last year, it ran a week-long scheme to mark October’s international e-waste day.

As part of the scheme, shoppers were invited to recycle their electronics, from electric toothbrushes, toys and headphones, to anything with a plug, battery or cable - many of which would have ended up in landfill. The recycling box, which was situated on the lower mall to raise awareness of the annual day, was eventually filled with about 700 electrical items.

Many of the centre’s retailers also have their own recycling initiatives, including the latest addition, White Rose. The Nottingham-founded not-for-profit houses only pre-loved items, in an effort to reduce fast fashion and material wastage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria Centre’s green efforts are not just restricted to inside the shopping centre. The car park also plays host to 44 high-speed electric vehicle chargers, 12 of which are for Tesla vehicles, giving EV drivers the opportunity to obtain up to two hours free parking while they charge.

Nigel Wheatley, Victoria Centre director, said: “As Nottingham’s biggest retail and leisure destination, we know we play a big part in recycling responsibly.

“As a shopping centre which houses more than 77 retailers and food outlets, our waste collection is significant, but we go the extra mile – working closely with those retailers – to ensure any waste products are disposed of properly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve always been committed to treating our environment with respect, and with the future in mind, and that’s why we’re always reviewing the ways in which we can do this in a more sustainable manner.

“Our main objective, with the support of our retailers and shoppers, is to become the most sustainable and eco-friendly environment we can be possibly be.”