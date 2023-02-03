Nottinghamshire ambulance workers are set to strike again over two days next week

Industrial action is planned to take place at East Midlands Ambulance Service on Monday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 7, with members of the Royal College of Nursing also out on strike in hospitals.

Additionally, other members of the GMB union, which also represents some school workers, people who are employed in social care and local government are also striking, along with Unite union members – both on Monday, February 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Holdaway, Director of Operations at EMAS said: “Previous industrial action days at EMAS have been immensely challenging, and we expect the same again on Monday and Tuesday.

EMAS staff are striking again next week

“We continue to work closely with trade union colleagues, and NHS and blue-light service providers across the region to do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety. However, we anticipate that during action there will be fewer ambulances available and therefore our response to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.

“As we head towards the weekend, the NHS remains open and people are asked not to store up their health conditions or soldier on if they become unwell or injured – seek early advice from your local pharmacist, NHS111 Online, via your GP or Urgent Treatment Centre; and if you have a long-term condition, ensure you continue to take your routine medication as advised by your GP.

“During industrial action we will continue to carefully assess and prioritise an ambulance response for those who need it most.

“It is important that the public use services wisely and make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so; this allows us to send our ambulances with life-saving equipment and clinicians on board to people who really need them.”

They are offering the following advice: