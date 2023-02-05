Nottinghamshire fire service ‘ready to enact’ emergency plans if firefighters strike

Fire Brigades Union members voted 88 per cent in favour of industrial action on Monday, January 30, following a dispute over pay.

The Government and the National Employers, which set firefighters’ salaries, had offered a 5 per cent pay increase.

It followed an earlier 2 per cent rise, with both offers rejected by the union.

Mick Sharman, assistant chief fire officer for Nottinghamshire

A meeting will be held on February 8 to determine the next steps and the FBU hopes an increased pay offer will arrive at this meeting.

However, if no offer is received, union bosses will decide on the next steps – including potential dates for a walk-out.

The union has confirmed fire crews would leave picket lines and return to work in the event of major incidents.

But its East Midlands branch secretary says firefighters hope it doesn’t “get to that point”.

NFRS has said plans are already in place to ensure any industrial action does not lead to disruption.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mick Sharman said: “Due to the ongoing national dispute over pay, we have been preparing for how we can still deliver an effective service to our communities during any periods of industrial action.

“These plans are now at an advanced stage and we are ready to enact them should industrial action be taken.”

“We will need to prioritise incidents where there is a risk to life, but in the event of an emergency please continue to call 999.

“If you are a resident in Nottinghamshire or run a business here, please check our website – notts-fire.gov.uk – for tips on protecting your home and loved ones, or workplace and colleagues.

“It is a good time to do this before industrial action starts as for some incidents we usually attend, our response times may be longer than normal.

“Please visit our safety in the home or advice for businesses during in industrial action pages for top tips and guidance.”

An FBU spokesperson said firefighters want a pay settlement “somewhere close to inflation” – the current 40-year inflation rate is above 10 per cent.

Mark Stilwell, FBU East Midlands branch secretary, said: “Our plan is to give employers as much time as possible to come up with a solution before we have to take industrial action.

“We need to get an offer acceptable to the membership. It has to be something close to inflation.

“The resounding ballot and mandate from membership mean we’re in a strong position.”

He admitted a walk-out “would cause disruption”, but the FBU has agreed firefighters would return from picket lines to respond to major incidents.

“There’s always going to be disruption, but this will be minimised,” he said. “However, we don’t want it to get to that point.”

Coun Nick Chard, National Employers chairman , said: “Our dedicated fire and rescue staff are rightly held in high regard by the public for their tireless efforts to help save lives and prevent fires.

“A pay award needs to strike the right balance between providing a well-deserved pay rise for employees and ensuring affordability for UK services.