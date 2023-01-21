Nottinghamshire firefighters in tealights warning after two people die in blaze

Fiona Gingell, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, heard how 51-year-old Paul Cox and Jennifer Batterbee, aged 40, died from smoke inhalation after a tealight set fire to a sofa in their front room.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was alerted to the incident just before at 12.45am by the couple’s neighbour, who called 999 after hearing noises and seeing an amber glow from the property. F

irefighters arrived on scene to a well-developed fire and immediately entered the mid-terrace house wearing breathing apparatus. They found Paul and Jennifer inside.

Ms Gingell said in her closing statement that “the most probable cause of the fire is accidental ignition to the arm of the sofa in the front room of the property".

She said: “Ignition was most likely a naked flame from a tealight. This was a tragic incident, and I am satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances.

“I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Paul and Jennifer’s family and friends. I know they will both be greatly missed.”

Station Manager Tom Clark, lead fire investigator for the incident, said: “On arrival this fire was incredibly intense and my thanks go out to the crews and control room staff involved.

“We know candles are used in most homes, but I urge everyone to remember the dangers they present.

“Take care to ensure they are in correct holders, on a stable base, and kept away from anything that could catch fire. Never leave a naked flame unattended.

“Everyone at NFRS would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Cox and Ms Batterbee’s families for their sad loss.”

The incident happened at Mr Cox’s home on Whittier Road, Sneinton, on March 26, 2022.

