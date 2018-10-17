Nottinghamshire Police welcomes new cohort of officers

Nottinghamshire Police has welcomed its newly recruited officers to the force with a special ceremony.

Cohort 49, the force’s latest intake of officers, were sworn into their new roles at the Civic Centre in Arnold on Monday evening in a special ceremony.

The ceremony was overseen by the force’s Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper as well as the new officer’s friends and family.

The group of new officers were invited to read their attestation sheets, receive their powers and sign their declaration of service.

The 18 officers in the latest cohort include: 10 former Special Constable (nine from Notts Police and one from Warwickshire Police), a former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), CAB advisor, carer, special needs mentor, financial advisor, university student coordinator, MOD police transferee and a customer service coordinator.

Over the coming months the new officers will continue with their training before their passing-out parade early next year.