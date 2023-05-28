News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Notts firefighters in warning over danger of direct sunlight after car fire

People have been urged to keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight after a fire inside a car in Nottinghamshire.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 28th May 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service issued the warning after a blaze was caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard of a car – melting part of the windscreen and damaging the interior of the car.

Read More
Five-year-old Mansfield ‘wild child’ set to climb Snowdon in aid of his BMX club...

A service spokesman said, following the incident yesterday, May 27: “The sun has been strong, but beware this can cause fire.

The interior of the car was badly damaged.The interior of the car was badly damaged.
The interior of the car was badly damaged.
Most Popular

“Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight.”

Related topics:Nottinghamshire