Notts firefighters rescue girl whose hands were trapped in toy vending machine

Firefighters came to the rescue of a little girl who got both her hands stuck in a toy vending machine over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The three-year-old's hands were trapped for just over an hour in the machine at Matalan in Chilwell.

Acting watch manager Pete Hopkins, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, led the incident.

He said: "This was a challenging entrapment with a distressed little girl.

"She managed to wedge both her hands fully in the vending machine.

"We used lots of equipment - including the odd cuddle - to free her without injury."