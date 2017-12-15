3 Christmas activity ideas to entertain the family in Nottinghamshire

The Christmas holiday is almost upon us and with presents already under the tree, cash-strapped parents will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained.

To help families save a pretty penny this festive season, Voucherbox.co.uk has collated activities for a group of four to do for under £40 in Nottinghamshire.

From skating around the Christmas tree to shopping for those last minute presents and taking advantage of free parking, there's plenty to do!

Skate around the Christmas tree

Forget rocking around the Christmas tree this year you can skate around it by paying a visit to the Real Ice Rink which will once again become the central feature of Nottingham city for the festive period. And if your little ones are well… little then they can take advantage of the children’s penguin skating aids are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Cost: £33.00 2 adults and a maximum 2 children (under 12)

Ice ice baby!

Pay a visit to Nottingham’s ice bar where you can enjoy an authentically cold experience! If you go before 18.30 Monday – Sunday children are allowed. With mocktails and fun juice drinks on offer along with an array of ice sculptures and scenery to keep you and the kids entertained it is a truly festive experience.

Cost: Off Peak £9.00 (Mon,Tues,Wed,Thurs) plus £1 compulsory jacket/glove hire charge (FREE online)

Peak £10.00 (Fri,Sat,Sun) plus £1 compulsory jacket/glove hire charge (FREE online)

Shop til you drop

Hold hands with the little ones as you pay a visit to the Four Seaons shopping centre which has extended opening hours every Thursday until 21st December. This lovely location provides the perfect opportunity to get your last-minute presents in a relaxed, festive atmosphere whilst having the chance to win prizes in their competitions and take advantage of free parking after 5pm.

Cost: As much as you want to spend!