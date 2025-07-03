Column: New chairman of Ashfield Council shares his plans for the year ahead

When I was elected as chairman of Ashfield Council, I felt very honoured to accept the position.

One of the first tasks was to choose charities to help raise funds for over my term as chairman.

I wished to keep the charities fairly local and after much deliberation I chose two - Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes and the Huthwaite Hub.

Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes is a self-funded group made up entirely by volunteers.

Huthwaite Hub - Mark Healey, Cllr Paul Grafton (Chairman of ADC), Hilary James (Chair of the Trustees) and Pam Upcraft.

These volunteers undergo regular, documented training which ensures the safe and affective transportation of vital items.

These could be blood products, patient samples, medical files, surgical equipment, medication and much more.

Even specialised baby foods!

They provide this service for the NHS partners at all sorts of hours, including nights, weekdays and a 24-hour service at weekends and on bank holidays.

John McFadden, Richard Millichip, Carl Foulstone, Cllr Paul Grafton (Chairman of ADC) and Les Norman

This service not only saves the NHS from paying for taxis and other transport costs, but it also frees up NHS staff and vehicles.

I recently met up with one of the volunteer motorcyclists, a very enthusiastic and experienced rider, Les Norman, at the Ashfield Council offices.

The group is very thankful for my support and will be attending many functions hosted by the council.

Questioned as to whether I was going to volunteer as a rider, being an ex- police motorcyclist, the answer was soon given when Les saw the difficulty I had getting on the bike.

Embarrassing but funny, thank goodness it wasn't on video!

On to the Huthwaite Hub.

Based in my ward I have supported the Huthwaite Hub since being elected as a councillor.

It is a small community-based project beneath the library on Sutton Road at Huthwaite.

To describe it as a ‘men in sheds combined with women that sew’ would be most unfair.

General basic woodwork and woodcrafts, wood turning and wood carving are available with helpful friendly instruction.

Also sewing, needlecrafts of all sorts, and card making to name but a few crafts available to learn.

Add on to this a place where anyone can call in for just a cup of tea and a chat.

It is a tremendous, small but flexible community group.

The one thing that really caught my attention was the number of females that had undertook the wood crafts especially the carving.

It was great to see total inclusive involvement.

So that is a big part of my year to be, and I hope people will help support these worthy groups along the way.