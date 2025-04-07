Alex Norris column: Responsible financial decisions will help reap future rewards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last month the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, delivered her Spring Statement to the country, writes Alex Norris, Nottingham North and Kimberley MP.

This isn’t a budget, but it’s an opportunity for the Chancellor to respond to the latest review by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which gives reports and forecasts on government finances twice a year.

What the Chancellor had to address was that global events have changed the economic conditions that the country operates in and had worn away our fiscal headroom.

Fiscal headroom is the gap between what we plan to spend and the absolute most we can spend without breaking our own rules – essentially a buffer to prevent us accidentally overspending and giving us the room to respond to anything unforeseen.

As a result of the changes made this week, that buffer is restored, and we are predicted to meet our rules for stability and investment two years ahead of schedule.

At the October Budget, we were firm that we wouldn’t be increasing taxes on working people, as we promised when we asked for your vote last Summer. The Chancellor is still keeping this promise, but we will be putting more resources into cracking down on tax avoidance and tax evasion, which will bring in another £1 bn for the country.

In response to financial problems, the last government made the same mistake over and over of cancelling capital spending; money spent on investing in new infrastructure like railways, schools and prisons. That’s left us with a country that isn’t connected enough, with crumbling schools and not enough prison spaces.

We know how short-sighted that is, so we will not take the same path. Investing in our country provides jobs, stimulates the economy and maintains public services, and we will continue to do it. We will invest a new £2.2 bn in defence to keep us safe in a changing world, and £3.25 bn in reforming how government works to reduce the costs of running the country.

"If we can stay the course with responsible financial decisions, then we will reap the rewards in the future."

The unpredictable nature of global events has led the OBR to downgrade their predicted growth for Britain this year. But Labour have taken steps to stabilise and grow our economy, leading the OBR to upgrade their growth forecast next year and every following year.

They predict living standards will increase at twice the rate as during the last parliament, and by 2030 every household will be £500 per year better off, accounting for inflation.

Similarly, the OBR have said that the planning reforms we’ve brought in will increase GDP by 0.2 per cent by the end of this Parliament, and 0.4 per cent in the next ten years. That might not sound like a lot, but that’s equivalent to almost £7 bn in the first case, rising to £15 bn. That’s the biggest positive impact the OBR have ever predicted from a policy with no set-up cost.

The measures set out in the statement are part of building the foundation for a stable and growing economy for Britain.

If we can stay the course with responsible financial decisions, then we will reap the rewards in the future.