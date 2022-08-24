Bulwell MP column: We all pay the price for Tories losing control of our economy

People are scared about how they’ll get through the winter, but while the country faces a national emergency, the Government appears to be asleep at the wheel, offering no new support to households.

Last week, Keir Starmer took this issue head on as he unveiled Labour’s plan to address the Tory cost-of- living crisis.

He said that Labour “wouldn’t let people pay a penny more” on their winter fuel bill.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris says the Government is 'asleep at the wheel' at a time of national emergency. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

Our plan would stop bills rising this winter by freezing the price cap - saving the typical family £1,000 - get energy costs under control for the future and help tackle inflation.

In Nottingham North, the savings for households generated by a price cap freeze would total £44 million – money that would be put back into the pockets of local people.

The fully-funded £29bn plan would be paid for by extra tax from oil and gas giants who are making eye-watering profits totalling billions of pounds.

In the long-term, we would also reduce energy demand and lower bills by insulating 19 million homes across the country over the next decade through Labour’s Warm Homes Plan.

Labour originally urged the Government to implement this plan a year ago.

If they'd acted then, they could have insulated two million of the coldest homes by this winter – saving the typical household an additional £1,000 every year on their energy bills.

Sadly, the Conservatives have lost control of the economy, and working people are now paying the price. 12 years of Tory government has failed to secure our energy supplies.

It is outrageous that, during this national economic emergency, the Conservative Government have stood idly by while working people suffer – yet energy companies make billions in profit.

We need action now. So Labour have also called on the Government to recall Parliament so our emergency measures can be debated and implemented, putting an end to the anxiety in the country about the tough months ahead.

Only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.