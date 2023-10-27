CAREERS: When it comes to 'career clinching communication' always 'remember the P's'

When it comes to career clinching communication like CVs, Cover Letters, Interviews, Presentations and Pitches . . . remember the P’s, writes our new columnist and Nottinghamshire-based career expert Melissa Pearce.

You’ll need to prepare, produce, practice, present, have presence and be practical.

We’ll focus on interviews here but this strategy can be applied to all kinds of recruitment hoops you’ll need to jump through!

PREPARE . . .

Nottinghamshire-based careers expert, Melissa Pearce.

like crazy, in fact be over-prepared.

You need to put the work in now. Be fluent in the specifications of the role.

Study the job description or task outline again and again. Research the organisation and consider what they need to know about you to be assured that you can fulfil their requirements. They may already know a little about you if they hold your CV so be prepared to elaborate on this.

PRODUCE

Always remember the P's

Blend elements from the areas below to create astounding answers. Keep it real and permeate your answers with details, data, places and people.

Think about your…

Experience, capabilities and skills;

Education and qualifications;

Personal qualities;

Goals and vision;

Your interest in the role;

And your interest in the organisation.

Illustrate examples of experience and things you have learned with stories. Have a stock of quality stories that you can pull out to show a successful project you were part of or a change you helped implement. Keep evidence focused.

PRACTICE

Rehearse speaking your answers for an interview.

You’re not aiming for scripted and stale, but practice so that you become secure in your delivery.

You could take notes into an interview but don't look at them unless you really have to. You should be well-versed and relaxed by then.

PRESENT

Present yourself…the way you speak, listen, move and look! Your delivery needs to show that you mean business.

They want to get to know what you're about, as well as you getting to know them.

Never mumble, or clip sounds from words. Lips, teeth and tongue should be fully operational.

Check out the organisation's website and social...what is their dress code? You cannot lose if you go for smart, clean, comfortable and put together.

PRESENCE

Create a confident, calm presence that shows competence and enthusiasm. Eyes are relaxed, but ready with a warm, interested expression on your face,

Listen . . . it sounds so obvious but maintain concentration the entire time. To make even more of an impact, utilise some of their words and statements from their questions in your answers.

PRACTICALITIES

Do your research and ensure you have a plan in place. Know the exact location and ensure you know who the interviewer(s) will be and if you are expected to prepare anything in particular.

Consider transport, parking, routes and nearby places for a rest break or drink. Give yourself at least 30 minutes extra . . . just in case. You can always wait in your car, or a coffee shop. Enter the interview location around five minutes before your allotted time.

Don't forget the finishing touches. Ensure you have a note-pad and pen, your notes, any specified documentation, a bottle of water, mints and anything else that you need to feel ready for anything.

Keep this framework in mind the next time you’re faced with a tough task like prepping for an interview or any career communication. It’ll cover all of those bases you’ll want to smash!