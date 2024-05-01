Column: ​A busy few days as we keep shining a light on Inner Wheel's work in community

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is District 22 editor for Inner Wheel. District 22 takes in the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Both charities were big winners from the event with the raffle and ‘Heads and Tails’ competition raising £487.

The Hostess Restaurant laid on a delicious two course ‘late lunch’ and The Grand Central Chorus, a male voice four-part harmony choir, had our feet tapping, followed by a standing ovation.

It was a wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon, shining a light on two very worthwhile causes whilst enjoying great fellowship and tasty food.

At the end of a very successful afternoon, Mary sent us home with the thought ‘Diamonds are nothing more than lumps of coal that stuck to their job’.

Two days later, more than 300 Inner Wheel members from Great Britain and Ireland met for a Centenary Lunch at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, Tower Bridge, London.

A large contingent from District 22, which covers the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, attended the event, many dressed in 1920s fashions.

Association President Anthia Tilsley welcomed us including International Inner Wheel President Trish Douglas and the longest serving member, Betty Selfe from District 12, who has been a member for 71 years!

The entertainment was a wonderful young soprano with strong links to D22, Lily Taylor-Ward, who dedicated her last two songs to Elaine Hopkins and Gloria Humphrey, both from the Warsop club.

This was a memorable event “Shining a Light” on 100 years of Inner Wheel service and friendship.

You can see many photographs on Inner Wheel District 22’s Facebook page.

