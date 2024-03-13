Column: Inner Wheel members have made a real difference but there is still more to do

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is District 22 editor for Inner Wheel. District 22 takes in the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

This time I am looking at International Inner Wheel. In 2023, District 22 and the 19 clubs raised £11,704 for 20 different international charities.

These include The Book Bus, £2268; NPAC (National Police Aid Charity), £4097; and Turkey Earthquake appeal, £1920.

In addition, our members donated 8,247 books for use in the Book Bus or for sale, 719 Baby Bundles for mothers and babies in Africa were made, knitted blankets, baby wear and jumpers for older children and a wide variety of recycled goods were distributed to different charities, mainly through NPAC and Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity.

NPAC are about to send another container of aid to The Gambia in the next three weeks and a second container to Zambia shortly.

Now to leap into spring. With the IW International Theme for 2021 to 2024 being Stronger Women, Stronger World, 52 members from 14 clubs attended our International Information Meeting, organised by Lynda Wallace and her team of four zone leaders at The Hostess Restaurant, Sookholme, last month.

Action Aid, with the problems in the world at the current time, were unable to send a representative, so we watched a selection of videos sent to us on the work that Action Aid does for girls and women around the world.

We saw how they are empowering the women to become stronger, giving the mothers the skills to be able to provide for the family and keeping their girls in education, and looking for the next generation of leaders, giving the girls a chance to shine.

We enjoyed a morning of fellowship, buoyed up by what we have achieved so far, knowing we have made a difference but also in the knowledge that there is still much that we can do to help.

Aims and objective three for Inner Wheel members is to foster international understanding – and to have fun.