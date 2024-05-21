Column: ​We want to give you more choice and control over your healthcare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Personalised care is about giving everyone a voice and control of their health and care options. By asking a few specific questions during your appointments, your care could be more suited to your needs, writes Dr Rebecca Barker, from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

​Everyone is different, so it is important that any decisions about health start with what matters most to you.

You know your personal circumstances best and so it’s important for you to ask questions and share how the options will affect you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During any appointment, where a decision on care is made you should understand: What are the benefits? What are the risks? What are the alternatives? What if I do nothing?

Dr Rebecca Barker, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

These questions are important because, alongside your health professional, it will help you gather the information you need to make a decision that is right for you. Sometimes it maybe that no treatment is the right decision for you, and that is ok.

Healthcare isn’t a one size fits all approach and I believe personalised care is so important because when you understand what’s going on with your health, you can make better decisions around your care and treatment. We want you to be an active participant in your care.

Knowing more about you can also help doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to give you the best advice and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may be to select a test or intervention such as going ahead with surgery or choosing a different treatment option or deciding not to have treatment.

​”I believe personalised care is so important because when you understand what’s going on with your health, you can make better decisions around your care and treatment. We want you to be an active participant in your care”, says Dr Rebecca Barker.

I know that healthcare appointments can be nerve wracking and overwhelming, but there aremany ways you can prepare.

Consider bringing a family member or friend, don’t be afraid to say you don’t understand, never feel embarrassed about asking questions, write down all your questions in advance or make notes when you are in the appointment.

By being prepared, you will get the most out of the appointment and gives us the best opportunity to help you make a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We hope that by having better conversations with health professionals, we can create a new relationship between people, professionals and the health and care system.

To do this, we want you to feel empowered to ask questions and speak to your healthcare team about what matters most to you. So when talking to health professionals just remember ‘it’s OK to ask!’