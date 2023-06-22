Coun Waters, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall South, is continuing his campaign to fix the town's broken roads and pavements.

He has described highways in the town as “beyond a joke” and claims the Conservatives who run the council “are showing wilful blindness” when it comes to highways.

He has been on a walkabout in Hucknall with highway's bosses and said he is determined to continue the fight to fix Hucknall's “dodgy roads”.

Coun Lee Waters surveys Beardall Street, Hucknall. Picture: Ashfield Independents

Beardall Street is in such a state of disrepair that Coun Waters is encouraging residents to avoid it. He claims the council prioritises the location of the Tour of Britain cycle race instead of towns like Hucknall.

It was this week revealed a stage of this year’s Tour of Britain will go from Sherwood Forest to Newark,

Coun Waters said, "Ask anybody in Hucknall and they;ll tell you the same thing. Our roads and pavements are in such a diabolical state they avoid them. Beardall Street is a classic example. It's a diabolical mess. I would avoid it it and others. It's getting beyond the joke now."

Residents in the town are getting in touch with Coun Waters on a daily basis about Hucknall's highways from hell.

Coun Waters said: “The recent announcement about the Tour of Britain missed out one word – Hucknall. There is no way organisers of the popular cycle race would even entertain coming to Hucknall.