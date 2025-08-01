MP Column: A safer summer for Hucknall’s Town Centre

Michelle Welsh MP

I’m delighted to share some fantastic news for Hucknall as we head into the summer holidays - our Town Centre is set to benefit from a major safety boost as part of a nationwide Safer Streets initiative.

This summer, Hucknall will see increased police patrols and targeted action to tackle antisocial behaviour and shoplifting. Local businesses and shoppers alike have told me they want to feel safer in the Town centre, and I’m pleased to say that support is now on the way.

Thanks to new investment in neighbourhood policing, Nottinghamshire Police will be gaining 20 additional officers this year. For Hucknall, this means a more visible presence on our streets and quicker action when issues arise.

We all want Hucknall to be a place where people feel safe, businesses grow, and families can enjoy everything our Town has to offer. This initiative is a real step forward - with extra patrols, stronger enforcement, and new powers to tackle persistent offenders.

Michelle Welsh MP on Hucknall High Street.

Importantly, it’s not just about enforcement. There will also be activities for young people across the summer holidays, giving them safe and positive opportunities to get involved in.

Retailers, local authorities and the police are also teaming up through a new Tackling Retail Crime Together strategy, helping to prevent crime before it happens and support those affected.

This is a really welcome move for our Town. Safer streets help create stronger communities - and this plan is about making sure Hucknall continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on progress and will continue to work with local partners to make sure Hucknall gets the support it deserves.