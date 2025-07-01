MP COLUMN: Delivering for Hucknall – one year as your MP

This week marks one year since I had the honour of becoming your MP and what a year it’s been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing Hucknall in Parliament is a true privilege, and I wanted to take a moment to reflect on just some of the work taken place over the past 12 months.

From education to infrastructure, local business to community wellbeing, my focus has remained firmly on delivering for local people. I’ve met with headteachers and school staff across the town to listen to their priorities and champion their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m particularly pleased that Hucknall’s National Primary School will be part of the Government’s new free breakfast club initiative, helping children start the day with the energy they need to learn and thrive.

Michelle Welsh MP in the House of Commons Chamber

Supporting local services and jobs is vital.

I’ve visited many local businesses, met our hardworking postal workers at the Royal Mail sorting office, and raised the challenge of town centre shoplifting in Parliament.

Securing investment for Hucknall remains a key priority.

I was proud to secure £33,000 of Hucknall Flood Alleviation Scheme money and continue to work to protect Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills from development.

Michelle Welsh MP with the Hucknall Carers Group

I’ve taken up hundreds of individual casework issues on behalf of Hucknall residents and brought Hucknall’s voice directly to Westminster - mentioning the town almost 10 times already on a range of issues from high street regeneration to digital inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a privilege to work with inspiring community leaders like Jim from Hucknall Carers Group, the team at Hucknall Town FC, church leaders at St Mary Magdalene, and the dedicated Hucknall Wildlife Group.

My work locally goes alongside national efforts on maternity care, health inequalities and education.

The people of Hucknall remain at the heart of everything I do.

I thank you for the opportunity to serve and here’s to another year.