With Christmas fast-approaching – I find myself thinking, do we got a bit OTT over the holiday, and overlook the greatest gift of all? “Presence” over presents.

I think we fall into the habit of believing more is the answer when perhaps perspective is needed instead.

This year, for example – I have had far more experiences in the form of days out and events spent with loved ones – and that can be just as special as opening a present under the tree.

Especially in light of reflection as we think of all the people no longer with us – presence and time serve as a stark reminder of what truly counts.

Yes, I will still buy presents, but I will also try not to stress over it or lose sight of the importance of family time and being there for each other.

Of course, this time of year is cause for celebration and we might find ourselves spending a little more than we should, but it is important not to compare ourselves to other people, or allow Facebook feeds to dictate to us how Christmas should look.

It is important to enjoy the the simple things, such as days off work (if you’re lucky) or winter walks outside.

Experience is far better than any Xbox or designer shirt, it truly is priceless.

My thoughts are particularly with those no longer here with us and the loved ones left with an absence in their lives.

Here is to the late Mansfield and Ashfield Chad reporter Katrina Taylor and her family, along with countless other loved ones across the community taken far too soon.

Let us spare a thought for families or individuals struggling this festive period, and remember – focus on presence over presents.

Remember this when you're out doing the Christmas shopping or feeling overwhelmed by the need to get everything sorted, and make Christmas bigger and better than last year…

Your loved ones will value your time, effort and presence far more than any present you can buy.