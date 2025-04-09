POLITICAL OPINION: Transforming healthcare in Hucknall: The Sale of the Century

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“It’s a momentous period for Hucknall, as we announce a ground-breaking deal that will forever transform the way healthcare is delivered.

After years of campaigning, Ashfield District Council is on the verge of acquiring the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, which will be redeveloped into the long-awaited Super Health Centre. This is no small feat – it’s a historic milestone that will improve the lives of residents for generations to come." writes Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny.

The journey to this point has not been easy. For far too long, Hucknall has struggled with inadequate healthcare facilities, despite our growing population.

Councillor Lee Waters and the Ashfield Independents have led the campaign to improve health care in Hucknall.

Hucknall was shortlisted for a new health centre in 2022, only for the project to be put on hold by the previous Tory Government. But the Ashfield Independent team didn’t give up. Your Ashfield Independent councillors were even publicly praised by NHS bosses for their commitment to improving healthcare in Hucknall.

We took matters into our own hands, and now, we’re on the brink of securing the future of Hucknall’s healthcare.

Our success comes after years of persistent lobbying and collaboration with NHS officials. We’ve already committed over £1 million to the cause, and this investment will allow us to purchase Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, on Portland Road, a prime location for the new facility.

This site will be formally handed over to the NHS in 2026, paving the way for a massive shake-up in healthcare delivery for Hucknall.

The Independents are delivering for Hucknall and the rest of Nottinghamshire.

I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done alongside my fellow Independent councillors, Lee Waters, David Shaw, and John Wilmott. Together, we’ve fought tirelessly to secure this opportunity, which will ensure that Hucknall gets the health services it deserves. The Sale of the Century is not just about bricks and mortar – it’s about improving lives, reducing waiting times, and making healthcare accessible for everyone in our town

This is a win for Hucknall, and a sign of the change Hucknall has been waiting for. Only David, Lee and John, and your Ashfield Independent councillors put Hucknall First – long may it continue.